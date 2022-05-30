(WAND)-- The IHSA baseball and softball playoffs continued Monday as teams from central Illinois competed to continue their journey to a state championship.
Below are the scores of the games the WAND Sports team covered on this Monday:
2A Softball Super-Sectional: Macomb 1, Unity 3
2A Baseball Super-Sectional: Monticello xx, Maroa-Forsyth xx
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.