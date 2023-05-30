(WAND) - Glenwood High School was the site for all things high school sports on Tuesday.
Chatham hosted a 2A Girls Soccer Supersectional (that the Titans played in) and two 3A Softball Sectional Semifinals (one of which the Titans also played in).
Check out the scores below.
2A Girls Soccer Supersectional Title game
Glenwood 5, Triad 0
3A Softball Sectional Semifinals
Mt. Zion 7, Springfield 0
Glenwood 13, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.