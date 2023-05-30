Glenwood High School hosted all the sports action Tuesday. Check out the highlights here.

(WAND) - Glenwood High School was the site for all things high school sports on Tuesday.

Chatham hosted a 2A Girls Soccer Supersectional (that the Titans played in) and two 3A Softball Sectional Semifinals (one of which the Titans also played in).

Check out the scores below.

2A Girls Soccer Supersectional Title game

Glenwood 5, Triad 0

3A Softball Sectional Semifinals

Mt. Zion 7, Springfield 0

Glenwood 13, Mahomet-Seymour 0

