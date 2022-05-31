(WAND) -- The IHSA playoffs for baseball, softball and soccer continued Tuesday night as local teams in central Illinois continue to fight for a chance to claim a state championship.
Below are the games the WAND Sports team covered, with the scores of those games listed.
Softball: 3A Sectional Semifinal, Glenwood 13, Mt. Zion 3
Softball: 3A Sectional Semifinal, Springfield High 0, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Girl's Soccer: 2A Super-Sectionals, Triad 2, Glenwood 0
