(WAND) - Believe it or not IHSA State for girls track is just a couple weeks away.
On Wednesday, the CS8 Conference hosted its conference track meet.
Glenwood ended up winning the meet making them CS8 champions.
In baseball, it was a big time matchup between two of the best teams in the state, St. Anthony and South Central.
The Dawgs stayed hot, taking this one 12-0 in five innings.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.