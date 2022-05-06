(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you the latest in sports news from around central Illinois.
PART ONE:
The CIC girl's track and field meet took place at Tuscola high school Friday night. WAND Sports reports from Tuscola as to who the biggest winners were from the CIC meet, plus how central Illinois came together to support the St. Teresa community.
Also in part one of the Friday Frenzy, catch highlights from Teutopolis baseball taking on Edwardsville.
Finally, meet the newest WAND Sports Athlete Of The Week, Meridian's Katy Hendricks.
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, hear what Mark Tupper says in the latest edition of Tupper's Take.
Also, catch highlights of Millikin softball taking on North Central College.
