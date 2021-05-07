(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of exciting content as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover high school softball, Illini sports action and more.
Part One: High School Softball
Eisenhower 6, MacArthur 16
Clinton 3, St. Teresa 4
Mt. Pulaski 1, Tri-City Sangamon Valley 19
St. Anthony 6, Teutopolis 14
Part Two: Athlete Of The Week
The WAND-TV Athlete Of The Week is Maroa-Forsyth's Evan Foster\
Part Three: Illini Sports, Dick Munn, Alli Davis
With the departure of the Illini's two men's basketball assistant coaches, Head Coach Brad Underwood acted quickly to bring home an assistant coach in former West Virginia Associate Head Coach and former Illini player Chester Frazier.
Meanwhile on the gridiron, the Illini football team has officially wrapped up it's Spring practices as the Illini completed a total of 15 practices.
Legendary St. Teresa football coach Dick Munn passed away last week at the age of 77. We ask a former player of his what Munn's legacy will be.
Former Mt. Zion softball star Alli Davis is tying college records after hitting three home runs in a game.
