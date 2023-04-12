CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - 50 adults and children with disabilities had the chance to take the field with Eastern Illinois Football Wednesday.
EIU teamed up with the Beautiful Lives Project.
Attendees got to participate in a variety of different drills with the team.
Head coach Chris Wilkerson said the goal was to make football accessible to everyone.
The Panthers will host their Spring Game a week from Saturday.
