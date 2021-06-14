(WAND-TV) -- The WAND Sports team went out across the state of Illinois to cover the latest in high school baseball, softball and soccer as playoffs continued in the IHSA.
Below are the scores for those games.
Baseball:
St. Joseph-Ogden 1, SHG 4
Springfield High 7, Charleston 5
South Central 15, Goreville 14
Softball:
Marquette 0, ALAH 1
St. Anthony 4, Marissa 1
TCSV 0, Rockridge 12
Unity 14, U-High 4
Soccer:
Glenwood 0, Triad 2
