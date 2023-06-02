It's the latest edition of the Original Friday Frenzy

(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back.

We coined Friday as State Semifinal Friday.

Check out the scores below.

2A Girls Soccer State Semifinal

Glenwood 4, De La Salle 1

2A Softball State Semifinal

Rockridge 6, St. Anthony 2

1A Softball State Semifinal

Illini Bluffs 10, LeRoy 0 (5 innings)

3A Softball Sectional Championship

Mt. Zion 6, Glenwood 3

