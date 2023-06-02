(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back.
We coined Friday as State Semifinal Friday.
Check out the scores below.
2A Girls Soccer State Semifinal
Glenwood 4, De La Salle 1
2A Softball State Semifinal
Rockridge 6, St. Anthony 2
1A Softball State Semifinal
Illini Bluffs 10, LeRoy 0 (5 innings)
3A Softball Sectional Championship
Mt. Zion 6, Glenwood 3
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
