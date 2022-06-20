DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- In this week's edition of Tupper's Take, Illini expert Mark Tupper discusses with Evan Abramson the addition of Illinois football commit David Olano.
Olano, one of the top high school kickers in the country, was offered a scholarship to join the Illini. The only other scholarship offer Olano had was from Air Force. He had a preferred walk-on offer from Notre Dame.
Olano will replace James McCourt, who made 18 of 23 field goal attempts in 2021.
