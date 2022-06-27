(WAND) -- Illinois basketball got another boost for its 2022 lineup as French prospect Zacharie Perrin committed to the University of Illinois for the class of 2022.
In his last season, Perrin played in the 21-and-under division in Europe, averaging 21.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.
The 6-foot-10 power forward was also considering UCLA, Texas, Memphis and Florida.
In this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper discusses the impact the recruit will have on the Illini.
