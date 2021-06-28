DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- In the latest edition of Tupper's Take, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins the WAND Sports team to discuss the recent developments of players getting to profit from their names, brands, and/or likeness.
The state of Illinois passed said bill on Tuesday as the law is expected to take effect July 1. The bill was sponsored by state representative Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), a former Illinois football player, and senator Napoleon Harris (D-Harvey), a former Northwestern football player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.