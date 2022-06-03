(WAND) -- The WAND Sports crew was all over central Illinois getting every game today that included local teams.

We have scores, highlights, and postgame reaction plus, Brit Miller holds his annual golf outing and Midstate Soccer gears up for their big tournament in Decatur.

BASEBALL

2A State Semifinal - Richmond-Burton 2, Maroa-Forsyth 1

1A State Semifinal - North Clay 15, LeRoy 2

SOFTBALL

1A State Semifinal - Forreston 0, Casey-Westfield 4

2A State Semifinal - Unity 0, Freeburg 9

3A Sectional Final - Glenwood 4, Mahomet-Seymour 5

