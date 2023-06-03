(WAND) - Postseason High School sports were in full force on Saturday.
A decade after their last state title, Glenwood Girls' Soccer is back on top.
Champaign Central Baseball punched their ticket to the Elite Eight.
Plus, St. Anthony and LeRoy Softball finished their trips to Peoria on a high note.
Check out the scores below.
2A Girls Soccer State Title Game`
Glenwood 2, Benet Academy 0 (OT)
2A Softball Third Place Game
St. Anthony 8, Johnson City 1
1A Softball Third Place Game
Leroy 4, Goreville 3
3A Softball Sectional Championship
Charleston 11, Waterloo 5
3A Baseball Sectional Championship
Champaign Central 4, Rochester 2
Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 3
