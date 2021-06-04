(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team heads out across central Illinois to bring you the latest in softball, baseball and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
Softball: Maroa-Forsyth 0, Tuscola 5
Softball: Altamont 1, St. Anthony 9
Baseball: LSA 7, St. Teresa 8
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Director Mark Pearson covers the 10th annual Leading The Way Golf Outing.
Plus, WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson chats with Mark Tupper to get the latest on how the Illini men's basketball team is attracting and offering scholarships to local talent.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Parker Hopkins, a wrestler from Warrensburg-Latham, signs with the Millikin Wrestling team.
Plus, the Decatur Gators, a local youth football team in the area, is gearing up for the coming playoffs.
Finally, the Play Of The Day goes to the Eisenhower baseball team, which is not just putting in work on the baseball diamond, but also in the classroom. Seven of the 12 players on the team found themselves on the school's honor roll.
