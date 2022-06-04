PEORIA, IL. (WAND) -- The IHSA Softball playoffs for 1A and 2A concluded Saturday afternoon as 3A and higher classes advanced further into the tournament bracket.
Below are the results of the games involving central Illinois teams covered by the WAND Sports team:
1A State Finals: Casey-Westfield 0, Illini Bluffs 1
2A Third Place Game: Unity 7, Pontiac 2
To be played still: 3A Super-Sectional between Highland and Mahomet-Seymour.
