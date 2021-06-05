(WAND-TV) -- High school playoffs for softball continued into the weekend after a busy Friday night.
Two teams in particular took to the diamond to try and advance into the IHSA playoffs.
Above are those highlights as the scores for those games are below.
Villa Grove 1, Arcola 2
Teutopolis 3, Mt. Carmel 4
