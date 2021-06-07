(WAND-TV) -- High school baseball playoffs continued across central Illinois as the WAND Sports team went out to cover some of the best games the area had to offer.
Below are those scores for the games WAND Sports covered, and above are the highlights for those games.
Glenwood 10, MT. Zion 2
Monticello 3, Maroa-Forsyth 5
Greenville 5, Teutopolis 8
