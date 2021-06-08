IHSA postseason softball is in full force.
Tons of local teams were in action tonight. Find out if your team advanced.
1A POSTSEASON SOFTBALL
Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 2
Meridian 0, ALAH 1
W/S-S 0, Casey-Westfield 4
Hutsonville 0, St. Anthony 10
2A POSTSEASON SOFTBALL
TCSV 3, QND 1
U-High 3, Seneca 0
Warsaw 0, SHG 15
Paris 3, Tuscola 2
3A POSTSEASON SOFTBALL
Waterloo 9, Charleston 2
Urbana 0, Glenwood 3
Rochester 5, Mt. Zion 4
