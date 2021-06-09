IHSA baseball sectional semifinal matchups happening all over central Illinois.

Find out if your team is advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

1A POSTSEASON BASEBALL

Farina South Central 7, Okaw Valley 2

Cumberland 0, North Clay 3

Warrensburg-Latham 3, Milford 5

St. Thomas More 5, Mt. Pulaski 9

Paris 3, Maroa-Forsyth 2

2A POSTSEASON BASEBALL

Pana 0, Sacred Heart-Griffin 10

Shelbyville 0, St. Joseph-Ogden 7

Columbia 13, Teutopolis 2

Quincy Notre Dame 0, North Mac 5

3A POSTSEASON BASEBALL

Glenwood 7, Champaign Central 5

Mahomet-Seymour 3, Springfield High 7

Mascoutah 5, Charleston 12

