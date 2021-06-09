IHSA baseball sectional semifinal matchups happening all over central Illinois.
Find out if your team is advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.
1A POSTSEASON BASEBALL
Farina South Central 7, Okaw Valley 2
Cumberland 0, North Clay 3
Warrensburg-Latham 3, Milford 5
St. Thomas More 5, Mt. Pulaski 9
Paris 3, Maroa-Forsyth 2
2A POSTSEASON BASEBALL
Pana 0, Sacred Heart-Griffin 10
Shelbyville 0, St. Joseph-Ogden 7
Columbia 13, Teutopolis 2
Quincy Notre Dame 0, North Mac 5
3A POSTSEASON BASEBALL
Glenwood 7, Champaign Central 5
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Springfield High 7
Mascoutah 5, Charleston 12
