DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- On this edition of Tupper's Take, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Evan Abramson to discuss the latest in Illini sports.
With the 2021-22 college football season less than eight weeks away, the Illini will prepare in the coming weeks for their first game of the season against Nebraska, a team that is considered the favorite to win at the moment.
After having beat Nebraska on the road last year, and with Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost on the hot-seat following a couple of rough seasons, the Illini are well positioned to get a big win in their first matchup of the season.
