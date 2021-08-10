DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this week's edition, Mark Tupper discusses how new Chicago Bull Ayo Dosunmu is transitioning into his new career as a player in the National Basketball Association.
He also discusses what Illini and Bull fans can expect from the first year player and former Illini star.
