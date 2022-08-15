(WAND) -- The one and only Mark Tupper stops by the WAND studios to discuss Illini football.
He says that the team remains mostly healthy just 12 days before their regular season opener against Wyoming.
Tupper says he believes if this team stays healthy this season, they have a chance to win six games.
