(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week one of 2021 as the WAND Sports team headed out across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
In part one of the Friday Frenzy, Evan Abramson chats with Tyler Jachnicki about the Eisenhower Panthers football team. Jachnicki reports on how the Panthers plan to handle the coming football season after not playing last year due to a lack of players and COVID-19.
Plus, Thomas Garverick brings the first Athlete Of The Week segment of the year as he features the Adams' brothers of Mt. Zion high school. What makes the brothers so special both on and off the field in this week's Athlete Of The Week story.
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Evan Abramson chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper on why the Nebraska-Illinois game has become an even more important game for Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost than it was before.
Plus, Tupper explains what he wants to see from the Illini in the first game of the year if the Illini are going to be successful.
