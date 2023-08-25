(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy is back for week one of the 2023 season.
The WAND Sports team covered 12 high school football games.
Plus we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week. Plus the latest Tupper's Take where Mark Tupper discusses the excitement leading up to Illinois week 1 game.
PART ONE:
High School Football we will update the scores as they come in after the weather delays.
Pleasant Plains 7, Maroa-Forsyth 21 (second quarter)
Jacksonville 21, Eisenhower 0 (delayed)
Southeast 0, MacArthur 15 (delayed)
Lincoln , Lanphier (postponed to 8/26 at 11 a.m.)
Limestone 0, Mt. Zion 21 (delayed)
El Paso Gridley 15, Meridian 0 (second quarter)
ALAH 6, Argenta-Oreana 0 (postponed to 8/26 at 11 a.m.)
SHG 7, Normal Community 20 (delayed)
Rochester 40, Peoria 14 FINAL
Robinson 7, Effingham 31 (fourth quarter)
Vandalia 13, Pana 21 (second quarter)
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Andre Harden of Maroa-Forsyth High School.
PART THREE
The latest Tupper's Take where Mark Tupper discusses the excitement leading up to Illinois week 1 game.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.