(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back.
The WAND Sports team covered 13 games in the area, including what could be the final Leonard Bowl ever.
Our Athlete of the Week also returns and Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's week zero matchup with Wyoming.
PART ONE:
Rochester 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin 62
Macarthur 40, Southeast 8
Springfield High 37, Eisenhower 6
Jacksonville 23, Glenwood 64
St. Teresa 18, Effingham 0
Argenta-Oreana 0, Warrensburg-Latham 25
Arcola 13, Tuscola 30
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12
LeRoy 6, Central A&M 35
Mt. Zion 48, Limestone 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Monticello 14
Lincoln 28, Clinton 0
Tri-Valley 42, ALAH 7
PART TWO
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, our Athlete of the Week segment. Our very own Jake Bedell catches up with this weeks winner. Congratulations to Layo Oladipupo of St. Teresa.
PART THREE
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Tupper discusses the keys to the Illini's week zero game and expectations for newly named starting quarterback Tommy Devito.
