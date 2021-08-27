(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week one of the high school football season in 2021 as the WAND Sports team headed out across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.

PART ONE: 

The WAND Sports Team covered 13 games across central Illinois Friday night. Below are those final scores:

Effingham 42, St. Teresa 7

U-High 9, MacArthur 50

Eisenhower 14, Southeast 19

SHG 61, Lanphier 7

Springfield High 39, Glenwood 36

Limestone 13, Mt. Zion 44

Auburn 10, Maroa-Forsyth 58

Mt. Vernon 0, Taylorville 13

Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 8

Tuscola 20, Arcola 7

Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 0

El Paso 7, Meridian 16

Nokomis 54, Sullivan 0

PART TWO:

The WAND Athlete Of The Week is LSA Volleyball's Ju Ju Mize.

PART THREE: 

In part three of the WAND Original Friday Frenzy, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins us to discuss what the keys to the game will be for the Illini season opener against Nebraska. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.