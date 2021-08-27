(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week one of the high school football season in 2021 as the WAND Sports team headed out across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
The WAND Sports Team covered 13 games across central Illinois Friday night. Below are those final scores:
Effingham 42, St. Teresa 7
U-High 9, MacArthur 50
Eisenhower 14, Southeast 19
SHG 61, Lanphier 7
Springfield High 39, Glenwood 36
Limestone 13, Mt. Zion 44
Auburn 10, Maroa-Forsyth 58
Mt. Vernon 0, Taylorville 13
Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
Tuscola 20, Arcola 7
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 0
El Paso 7, Meridian 16
Nokomis 54, Sullivan 0
PART TWO:
The WAND Athlete Of The Week is LSA Volleyball's Ju Ju Mize.
PART THREE:
In part three of the WAND Original Friday Frenzy, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins us to discuss what the keys to the game will be for the Illini season opener against Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.