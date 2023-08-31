(WAND) - The spring sports season is starting to pick up some steam.
The WAND Sports crew covered a pair of high school volleyball games on Thursday.
Check out the scores from those games and others across Central Illinois below.
VOLLEYBALL
Maroa-Forsyth 1, Unity Christian 2
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 1
Athens 2, Mt. Pulaski 1
Tri-City 1, Springfield Lutheran 2
Urbana 0, Rantoul 2
SHG 2, MacArthur 1
Unity 2, Tuscola 0
Altamont 0, Sullivan 2
Meridian 2, Argenta-Oreana 0
Rochester 0, U-High 2
PBL 0, Watseka 2
Martinsville 0, Paris 2
Heyworth 2, Clinton 1
Central A&M 0, Pana 2
BOYS SOCCER
St. Teresa 6, Eisenhower 1
Vandalia 0, Effingham 9
North Mac 2, Taylorville 2
Charleston 1, Arthur-Okaw Christian 3
Monticello 0, Urbana Univ. 9
Watseka 4, BHRA 1
Centennial 2, Mt. Zion 1
PND 4, Glenwood 0
Riverton 1, Williamsville 3
