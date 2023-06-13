BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - 80 All-Stars have checked in for the 49th annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game.
Both the Blue and Red teams held their first practice.
Proceeds from the game will go to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
The Shrine Game will take place on Saturday at Tucci Stadium at Illinois Wesleyan. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
