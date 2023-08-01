DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) --The 8th annual ALZ Wiffleball Classic kicked off with the minor league division.
The week long tournament is a fundraiser for Alzheimer's. Last year they raised just under $100,000 for the disease and this year the goal is to raise over 100,000.
Creator Ethan Parker said while he loves seeing everyone come out his favorite part is bringing awareness to ALZ.
For more information and the schedule visit ALZ Wiffleball Classic.
