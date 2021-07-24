DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The eighth annual Carson's Camp kicked off Saturday morning at Hess Park as Calvin Carson hosted both kids and adults for a learning experience revolving around basketball.
In an effort to teach kids more about the game and to give them a reason to smile, Carson supplied kids with the chance to earn trophies and medals, enjoy a barbecued lunch, plus, the opportunity to witness a dunking contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.