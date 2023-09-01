(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy is back for week 2 of the 2023 season.
The WAND Sports team covered 13 high school football games.
Plus we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week. Plus the latest Tupper's Take where Mark Tupper being optimistic against Toledo on Saturday.
PART ONE:
IVCHS 13, Monticello 52
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Auburn 6
Glenwood 77, Lanphier 0
U-High 17, SHG 35
Springfield 0, Rochester 58
Arcola 6, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54
Villa Grove 35, ALAH 43
Triad 28, Mt. Zion 39
Marshall 14, Central A&M 29
Tri-Valley 34, Clinton 14
Richwoods 24, Southeast 12
Robinson 13, Taylorville 35
Mt. Carmel 36, Effingham 30 (2OT)
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Joelle Livingston of St. Teresa.
PART THREE
The latest Tupper's Take where Mark Tupper being optimistic against Toledo on Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.