(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy is back for week 2 of the 2023 season.

The WAND Sports team covered 13 high school football games. 

Plus we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week. Plus the latest Tupper's Take where Mark Tupper being optimistic against Toledo on Saturday.

PART ONE: 

IVCHS 13, Monticello 52

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Auburn 6

Glenwood 77, Lanphier 0

U-High 17, SHG 35

Springfield 0, Rochester 58

Arcola 6, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54

Villa Grove 35, ALAH 43

Triad 28, Mt. Zion 39

Marshall 14, Central A&M 29

Tri-Valley 34, Clinton 14

Richwoods 24, Southeast 12

Robinson 13, Taylorville 35

Mt. Carmel 36, Effingham 30 (2OT)

PART TWO

Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Joelle Livingston of St. Teresa. 

PART THREE

The latest Tupper's Take where Mark Tupper being optimistic against Toledo on Saturday.

