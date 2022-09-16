(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back in record fashion.
The WAND Sports team covered a WAND-record 18 games during week four.
And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner. Plus a little preview for Saturday's Mid-America Classic between Eastern Illinois and Illinois State.
Eisenhower 0, MacArthur 33
Jacksonville 14, Sacred-Heart Griffin 55
Springfield 32, U-High 13
Lanphier 0, Rochester 49
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 14
Mt. Zion 21, Taylorville 6
Meridian 0, St. Teresa 62
Central A&M 13, Clinton 6
Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 7
Shelbyville 40, Tuscola 6
Riverton 7, Maroa-Forsyth 77
Argenta-Oreana 14, Sangamon Valley 30
ALAH 26, Cumberland 28
Villa Grove 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19
Monticello 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 42
Staunton 3, Pana 28
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Julie Corzine of Central A&M.
PART THREE
In part three of the Friday Frenzy we preview the Mid-America Classic between Illinois State and Eastern Illinois.
