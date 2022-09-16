(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back in record fashion.

The WAND Sports team covered a WAND-record 18 games during week four.

And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner. Plus a little preview for Saturday's Mid-America Classic between Eastern Illinois and Illinois State.

PART ONE

Eisenhower 0, MacArthur 33

Jacksonville 14, Sacred-Heart Griffin 55

Springfield 32, U-High 13

Lanphier 0, Rochester 49

Glenwood 42, Southeast 0

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 14

Mt. Zion 21, Taylorville 6

Effingham 34, Mattoon 0

Meridian 0, St. Teresa 62

Central A&M 13, Clinton 6

Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 7

Shelbyville 40, Tuscola 6

Riverton 7, Maroa-Forsyth 77

Argenta-Oreana 14, Sangamon Valley 30

ALAH 26, Cumberland 28

Villa Grove 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19

Monticello 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 42

Staunton 3, Pana 28

PART TWO 

Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Julie Corzine of Central A&M.

PART THREE 

In part three of the Friday Frenzy we preview the Mid-America Classic between Illinois State and Eastern Illinois. 

