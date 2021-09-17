DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week four of the high school football season in 2021. The WAND Sports team traveled across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
Taylorville 14, Mt. Zion 55
Mattoon 20, Effingham 14
Springfield High 7, Sacred Heart Griffin 52
Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20
U-High 43, Southeast 21
Bloomington-Central Catholic 27, Monticello 32
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, we announced Peyton Webster from Springfield High for our Athlete of the Week.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, the Illini finally honored the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The ceremony was put on hold due to the pandemic. 15 former athletes and coaches were named to the Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.