(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 2.
The WAND Sports team covered 10 games in the area, including our first look at St. Teresa's new field in real game action.
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's week one matchup with Indiana. And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner.
PART ONE:
Althoff-Catholic 0, St. Teresa 54
Glenwood 53, MacArthur 13
Eisenhower 0, Rochester 44
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Springfield High 13
Mattoon 21, Mt. Zion 42
Effingham 14, Mahomet-Seymour 35
Auburn 13, Maroa-Forsyth 37
Riverton 0, Williamsville 55
Clinton 48, Argenta-Oreana 0
PART TWO
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, our Athlete of the Week segment. Our very own Jake Bedell catches up with this weeks winner. Congratulations to Gavyn Noblitt of Eisenhower High School.
PART THREE
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, we preview Millikin's matchup with Greenville.
