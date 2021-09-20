DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper explains why and how the Illini (1-3) fell to Maryland (3-0) in Illinois' home matchup from this past Friday.
The Illini led early, but a couple of mistakes and some bad defense let Maryland come right back into this game.
