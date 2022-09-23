(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back.

The WAND Sports team braved the downpour covered 14 games during week five.

And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner. Plus Mark Tupper discusses the Illini's 31-0 win over Chattanooga.

PART ONE

Tuscola 13, Central A&M 0

St. Teresa 49, St. Teresa 7

Meridian 0, Sullivan 26

MacArthur 0, Sacred Heart-Griffin 52

U-High 37, Eisenhower 0

Glenwood 14, Rochester 27

Jacksonville 51, Springfield High 14

Lincoln 14, Mt. Zion 41

Taylorville 13, Effingham 48

Pontiac 0, Monticello 45

Cumberland 38, Arcola 28

Tri-County 6, ALAH 42

Sangamon Valley 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6

PART TWO 

Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Claire Kennedy St. Thomas More.

PART THREE 

In part three of the Friday Frenzy Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's 31-0 win over Chattanooga. 

Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

