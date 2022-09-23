(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back.
The WAND Sports team braved the downpour covered 14 games during week five.
And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner. Plus Mark Tupper discusses the Illini's 31-0 win over Chattanooga.
Tuscola 13, Central A&M 0
St. Teresa 49, St. Teresa 7
Meridian 0, Sullivan 26
U-High 37, Eisenhower 0
Glenwood 14, Rochester 27
Lincoln 14, Mt. Zion 41
Pontiac 0, Monticello 45
Cumberland 38, Arcola 28
Tri-County 6, ALAH 42
Sangamon Valley 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Claire Kennedy St. Thomas More.
PART THREE
In part three of the Friday Frenzy Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's 31-0 win over Chattanooga.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.