DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week five of the high school football season in 2021. The WAND Sports team traveled across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
Maroa-Forsyth 14, Williamsville 21
Lanphier 0, MacArthur 46
Eisenhower 7, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56
Springfield 20, Rochester 63
Jacksonville 55, Southeast 6
Mt. Zion 27, Lincoln 22
Effingham 27, Taylorville 7
Shelbyville 21, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Central A&M 14. Tuscola 20
ALAH 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19
Southwestern 0, Pana 41
Blue Ridge 6, LSA 52
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, we highlight our Athlete Of The Week.
This week's athlete is Warrensburg-Latham's Christian Schanefelt.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins Sports Director Mark Pearson to discuss the latest in Illini sports, including that of Illinois' upcoming football matchup with Purdue.
Also in part three is a preview of Millikin football's home opener, which WAND Sports will have highlights of during Saturday night's sportscast.
