DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week one of the high school football season in 2021 as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
The WAND Sports Team covered 11 games across central Illinois Friday night. Below are those final scores:
St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Unity 33
Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 6
Southeast 7, SHG 59
Lanphier 20, Springfield 66
Mt. Zion 31, Mattoon 7
Nokomis 14, Central A&M 45
Argenta-Oreana 0, Clinton 37
Sangamon Valley 0, Warrensburg-Latham 49
Meridian 46, ALAH 21
Martinsville 22, LSA 20
Mahomet-Seymour 37, Effingham 7
PART TWO:
The WAND Athlete Of The Week is Yaiza Nieto from Meridian High School.
PART THREE:
In part three of the WAND Original Friday Frenzy, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins us to discuss what the keys to the game will be for the Illini matchup with UTSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.