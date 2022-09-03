(WAND) -- It was Saturday, but it sure felt like Friday with all the high school football action. The WAND Sports crew stopped by four high school football games to capture it all.
WEEK 2
Warrensburg-Latham 19, TCSV 16
St. Edward 21, Taylorville 24
Central A&M 49, Marshall 0
Pawnee 44, LSA 46
