(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 6.

The WAND Sports team went out and covered 13 high school football games.

And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner. Plus Mark Tupper discusses the what's at stake for the Illini when they take on Wisconsin.

PART ONE

Shelbyville 43, Meridian 0

St. Teresa 63, Sullivan 12

Central A&M 36, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Clinton 7, Tuscola 29

Springfield High 28, MacArthur 34

Eisenhower 0, Jacksonville 48

Lanphier 14, Glenwood 56

Sacred Heart-Griffin 49. U-High 7

Mt. Zion 39, Effingham 36 (OT)

Charleston 27, Taylorville 8

Olympia 20, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Pittsfield 12, Pleasant 43

Arcola 28, Sangamon Valley 12

St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 42

PART TWO 

Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Avery Bruns of Okaw-Valley High School.

PART THREE

In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Tupper breaks down what is at stake for the Illini when they take on Wisconsin.

