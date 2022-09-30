(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 6.
The WAND Sports team went out and covered 13 high school football games.
And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner. Plus Mark Tupper discusses the what's at stake for the Illini when they take on Wisconsin.
Shelbyville 43, Meridian 0
St. Teresa 63, Sullivan 12
Central A&M 36, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Clinton 7, Tuscola 29
Springfield High 28, MacArthur 34
Eisenhower 0, Jacksonville 48
Lanphier 14, Glenwood 56
Sacred Heart-Griffin 49. U-High 7
Mt. Zion 39, Effingham 36 (OT)
Charleston 27, Taylorville 8
Olympia 20, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Pittsfield 12, Pleasant 43
Arcola 28, Sangamon Valley 12
St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 42
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Avery Bruns of Okaw-Valley High School.
PART THREE
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Tupper breaks down what is at stake for the Illini when they take on Wisconsin.
