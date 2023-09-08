(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy is back for week 3 of the 2023 season.
The WAND Sports team covered 13 high school football games.
Plus we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week.
PART ONE:
Central A&M 32, St. Teresa 29
Rochester 49, MacArthur 21
Eisenhower 0, Glenwood 58
Lincoln 29, Springfield 12
Sherrard 24, Warrensburg-Latham 15
Porta 0, Maroa-Forsyth 63
Arcola 20, Argenta-Oreana 21
Cerro-Gordo 16, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 28
Salem 0, Mt. Zion 48
Ridgewood 40, Unity Christian 16
Lanphier 14, Champaign Central 55
Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Maggye Smith of Unity Christian.
And our WAND Team of the Week is the Rochester Boys Soccer team.
