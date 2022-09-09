(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 3.

The WAND Sports team covered 13 games in the area.

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's week two matchup with Virgina. And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner.

PART ONE:

Mahomet-Seymour 49, St. Mt. Zion 14

Mattoon 17, Taylorville 14

Charleston 13, Effingham 31

Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Eisenhower 0

MacArthur 49, Lanphier 6

U-High 28, Glenwood 70

Warrensburg-Latham 28, Meridian 35 (OT)

St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 7

Tuscola 28, Sullivan 25

Maroa-Forsyth 56, PORTA 8

New Berlin 40, Riverton 6

Argenta-Oreana 23, Arcola 47

Milwaukee Academy of Science 6, Monticello 39

PART TWO

In part two of the Friday Frenzy, our Athlete of the Week segment. Our very own Jake Bedell catches up with this weeks winner. Congratulations to Addison Vorhees of Maroa-Forsyth High School.

PART THREE 

In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's matchup with Virginia Saturday.

