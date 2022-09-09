(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 3.
The WAND Sports team covered 13 games in the area.
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's week two matchup with Virgina. And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner.
Mahomet-Seymour 49, St. Mt. Zion 14
Mattoon 17, Taylorville 14
Charleston 13, Effingham 31
Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Eisenhower 0
U-High 28, Glenwood 70
Warrensburg-Latham 28, Meridian 35 (OT)
St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 7
Tuscola 28, Sullivan 25
Maroa-Forsyth 56, PORTA 8
New Berlin 40, Riverton 6
Argenta-Oreana 23, Arcola 47
Milwaukee Academy of Science 6, Monticello 39
PART TWO
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, our Athlete of the Week segment. Our very own Jake Bedell catches up with this weeks winner. Congratulations to Addison Vorhees of Maroa-Forsyth High School.
PART THREE
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's matchup with Virginia Saturday.
