MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- It started with a trip to the WAND studio.
Nine-year-old Moweaqua resident Jace Wamser showed up with full reporter attire, tie included.
He danced the newscast away, literally, with chief meteorologist Jim Kosek.
He cracked up sports director Gordon Voit.
It was then that the sports department realized that it had a future superstar on its hands.
Join 'Kid Reporter' Jace Wamser as he covers the Central A&M - Arcola football game from this past fall!
Note: All footage shot this past fall, months before any virus-related guidelines.
