DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- We're at the halfway point of the Millikin men's basketball schedule and the Big Blue already have more wins this season than the last two combined.
The reason is simple, there's been a culture change for the Big Blue.
First year head coach Kramer Soderberg has changed Millikin men's basketball.
Since taking over, he and his staff have led the Big Blue to a 7-6 record. The previous two seasons combined for just five wins.
In Millikin's last game, the Big Blue scored 144 points against Greenville which set program records for points in a game, field goals made and field goal percentage.
