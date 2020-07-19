FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The Men's City Amateur Championship has been going on for quite some time and today's winner is a familiar face.
David White has now won this tournament eight times.
And get this, he's won a tournament in four different decades. From the 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.