JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- To quote Baker Mayfield, "A guy named Blake that I introduced myself to literally in the locker room before the game stepped up in the fourth quarter."
That guy named Blake; is Blake Hance from Jacksonville, IL.
He played for the Crimson and for Northwestern.
Hance was called to action in the Cleveland Browns playoff game and was up for the challenge.
After the game, Mayfield made the comment about Hance and it's blown up.
Now there are T-shirts available that say "A Guy Named Blake" on them. They are $15 a piece. Here is the link to find them.
Hance is giving the proceeds to the Jacksonville Area Youth Football Organization.
