CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Heading into the spring season the biggest question on Illini fans mind, what was the offense going to look like?
With a new center, quarterback and running back in 2023 Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said it was like getting a new battery on offense to work. After 13 practices under their belt, he says the same guys are getting the reps needed to be a well-oiled machine.
The Illini haven't named their starting quarterback for the upcoming season so the competition will carry over to the fall. Lunney said having a healthy competition is helping them bring their best to the field.
As for first year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry he has been impressed with the development of his guys in the spring.
