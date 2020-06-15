CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The first local school to win a state championship in boys basketball was Springfield High in 1917.
Once the tournament moved to Champaign in 1919, the titles began to roll -- starting with Decatur High winning its first of four titles in 1931.
From Paris to Lanphier, St. Anthony to St. Joseph-Ogden and many schools in between, the WAND viewing area has a rich history of teams hoisting the biggest trophy at State.
Here's a look back at every team that won a title in Champaign (1919-1995) plus those that won in Peoria as well.
[FULL DETAILS ABOUT TOURNAMENT COMING TO CHAMPAIGN]
